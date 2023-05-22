On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Living Room: EJ downs two glasses of champagne as he is furious about Gabi and Stefan’s engagement. He spontaneously decides to fight fire with fire and proposes to Nicole. She tells him to get up and pushes him to try a simple proposal. EJ gets very sweet and simple and Nicole says an emphatic “no” and calls him “an opportunistic jack ass.”

EJ doesn’t understand why she’s lashing out (really?). Nicole states the obvious about the reasons for his proposal. He acts insulted but Nicole won’t let him get away with his foolishness. EJ admits the error in his judgment, but also says he proposed because he loves her - which seems to genuinely stun Nicole… and EJ.

They discuss a bit about their history but EJ says it will be different this time. EJ is somewhat disturbed when Nicole can’t immediately say she loves him back. He immediately assumes the issue is Eric. Nicole rebuffs his claims and, once again, reminds him their recent connection was drug induced.

Salem PD: Melinda gets snarky with Eric about his presence at the station. He decides to get to the point and tells her about Sloan’s arrest. Jada exits past them in a hurry and Melinda wonders aloud about Eric’s track record with women. She tries to get the skinny on the situation with Sloan and tells Eric she’ll let him in the interrogation room if he fills her in.

Salem PD - Interrogation Room: Jada reviews Sloan’s story about Colin. She insists she doesn’t know where her brother is. Jada gets down right angry saying this whole mess could have been avoided if Sloan had turned Colin in the day before (Jada should NOT be questioning Sloan). She lets slip how Colin manipulated Talia into doing his dirty work (which is sort of true but Talia is legally responsible for her own actions). News of Jada’s sister is a revelation to Sloan. With that, Sloan demands answers about Talia’s connection to Colin.

Sloan explains Jada can’t be objective since she’s being charged as an accessory to her brother’s crimes and her sister is involved. Just then, Talia calls begging for Jada’s help. She’s at the Salem Inn and asks her to hurry. Jada exits leaving Sloan alone with her questions.

Melinda enters with Sloan who is very confused why the two of them are together. Sloan confirms Eric’s claims about Colin and how she’s been arrested as an accessory after the fact. Melinda and Sloan snark back and forth (LOVE) about the situation. Sloan says she’s not the only one with a sibling involved in this case. She explains how Jada let the connection between Talia and Colin slip. Sloan goes on to remind Melinda how Jada’s conflict of interest could cause all kinds of trouble for the department. Melinda decides to cut her losses and drops the charges against Sloan and immediately shifts her focus to Colin and Talia.

Salem PD: Sloan wants to leave. Melinda gets off the phone and fills Sloan and Eric in on Colin’s reign of terror. Melinda tells them about Colin’s attack on Abe and the possibility that he’s holding Paulina hostage. Before she leaves, Melinda tells Sloan not to leave town. With that, Sloan asks Eric to get her out of there.

Sweet Bits: Rafe checks on Abe’s condition and calls for an ambulance. Abe stumbles over his words saying he needs to help Paulina. He doesn’t know who knocked him out but describes him as a young guy posing as a health inspector. Rafe decides it’s a good idea to tell a traumatized Abe about Colin.

University Hospital: Rafe calls in an APB on Colin saying he should be considered armed and dangerous. Rafe walks into Abe’s room and day player doc tells him to make it quick. Abe awakens to demand Rafe find his wife. His desperation sends him into a seizure. Day player doc returns to say they need to repair a brain bleed. Rafe tries to call Theo so he can provide consent. Day player doc (Doctor Hubbard) talks to Theo and gets his consent to operate.

Salem Inn: Jada arrives demanding information about Colin. Before she can say anything, Jada goes OFF on her sister saying their father would be so disappointed. Talia shuts her down saying it’s more important now to save Paulina from Colin. She shows Jada the scarf she assumes is Paulina’s. Talia thinks Colin has Paulina. Jada spots Colin’s photo album and the clippings of his parents’ deaths. Talia says she didn’t know anything about his parents until after they were already involved. Suddenly, she thinks she knows where Colin took Paulina.

Salem Inn - Roof: Chanel arrives to find Colin holding Paulina at gunpoint. He says he’s going to make them pay for what they did to his family. Chanel freaks out as Colin says Paulina is going to jump to her death. Paulina says he’s out of his mind, and he says whatever he’s become is they’re doing. Paulina makes a HUGE error in judgement when she tries to buy Colin off. He says all he wants is justice. Colin turns the gun on Chanel saying he’s going to make Paulina watch her die.

Paulina says she’ll jump but Chanel stops her. She tells Colin if he’s going to kill them, he needs to first hear the truth. Chanel says Colin’s father was a predator who took advantage of a college student. She slept with him and she regrets it. Chanel is now desperate as she says Colin’s mother always blamed her and lured her to the roof that night to kill her. It was an accident when his mother fell from the roof. Colin is completely losing his mind when a gun wielding Jada arrives with Talia.

Jada tells Colin if he pulls the trigger she will shoot him. Talia begs Colin to put the gun down and let Paulina go. Colin can’t believe Talia betrayed him. While everyone is screaming, Paulina says she can’t catch her breath and appears ready to pass out. Colin thinks she’s faking but Talia explains about the panic attacks. Colin panics and grabs Chanel.

Endings

Nicole explains how their past makes her hesitant. However, his declaration of love is making her see things in a different light. She needs a little time to process. EJ tells her she’s in love with her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her and Holly. EJ goes upstairs and Nicole says she’ll follow soon. After he exits, Nicole says out loud she can’t even think about EJ’s declaration of love until she finds out the paternity of her baby.

Sloan tells Eric she hopes she can talk to Colin and convince him to give himself up. Eric wishes Sloan trusted him enough to keep him in the loop. Sloan says she was trying to protect her brother. Eric quickly follows up saying he knows what it’s like to have a problematic sibling - she has yet to meet Samantha Gene. Sloan swears she had nothing to do with Colin’s actions. Eric says he believes her, but there can be no more secrets between them. Sloan flashes back to learning about Nicole’s pregnancy and the deal they made to keep it a secret.

Rafe leaves Jada a message. He’s worried about where she is and what may be happening with Colin.

Talia jumps in the mix and grabs the gun. Chanel gets away while Colin and Talia fight for the gun. Everyone is screaming as Talia and Colin fall off the roof!

