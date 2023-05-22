Ex-General Hospital Star Lexi Ainsworth Auditioned For Summer on The Young and The Restless

Exiting General Hospital star Lexi Ainsworth (ex-Kristina) revealed in the May 29, 2023 issue of Soap Opera Digest she auditioned for the role of Summer Newman Abbott. Hunter King played the role of Summer on and off from 2012-2022. The role was ultimately recast with Allison Lanier after King's departure. However, Ainsworth appears to be open to future opportunities at daytime's top soap.

RELATED: SHOCKER: Kate Mansi Replaces Lexi Ainsworth as General Hospital's Kristina

She explained:

I actually did audition for Y&R last year when they were recasting Summer. But that was more of, like a blonde bombshell, which I am not [laughs]. But a lot of people who I loved working with on GH are on other soaps, like on Y&R, there's Brytni [Sarpy], and Jason [Thompson, Billy; ex-Patrick, GH] and Elizabeth Hendrickson [Chloe; ex-Margaux, GH], who I would love to work with again.

Do you think Ainsworth would be a good fit in Genoa City? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!