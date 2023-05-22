General Hospital Promo: Will Nina Confess Her SEC Sins to Sonny?

This week on General Hospital, Nina (Cynthia Watros) starts to feel the heat over her actions against Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright).

Meanwhile, the couple wonder how they can beat their insider trading rap and Drew tells Carly they have to find the person that snitched on them.

Ava (Maura West) tells Nina if Sonny (Maurice Benard) finds out what she did, Nina can kiss that romance goodbye. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) wonders if Ned (Wally Kurth) didn't spill the beans, then who did?

Will Nina finally crack and 'fess up? Watch the promo below.