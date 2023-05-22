Is villainous Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) going to rear his head once again? The Young and the Restless could use a dose of true baddie energy, and the internet has been abuzz that he could be back to confront onetime lover Sharon Collins (Sharon Case)? After all, Sharon did bash Cameron in the head with a champagne bottle...and she recently received an anonymous (and bloody!) bottle of bubbly in the mail.

Let's rewind a bit. In the early 2000s, Sharon hightailed it out of town after getting caught smooching father-in-law Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). While away from Genoa City, she hooked up with software mogul Cameron Kirsten, who turns out to be an abuser. Eventually, Sharon ditched Cameron and returns to Genoa City, but she's horrified when Cameron shows up in GC to make a deal with her hubby, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

Cameron threatened to spill the details of his "affair" with Sharon to Nick, insisting she hook up with him again...or else. When Cameron attempted to assault her, Sharon knocked him on the noggin with a bottle of champagne and gets rid of his body. Grace Turner (Jennifer Gareis) showed up and began to suspect Sharon of being behind Cameron's disappearance, and Cameron's corpse began to haunt Sharon. When Sharon couldn't ID the body as Cameron, it's revealed the corpse belonged to Sharon's rapist Frank Barritt, whom she was suspected of murdering.

Cameron eventually popped up alive in GC, and Nick and Sharon figured out Grace and Cameron were behind her being framed and haunted. Cameron tried to skip town on a plane with Sharon as his hostage, but Nick saved the day. Cameron was then taken in by the cops.

Is Cameron back? No word on that yet, but this vintage character could be a great addition to the Genoa City scene. Besides being tied to veteran characters, Ashby is also IRL married to one of GC's leading ladies, Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins).

Would you like to see Cameron Kirsten in Genoa City again? Sound off in the comments!