Y&R Jack and Ashley
image caption
Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson

Jack and Ashley Go to War on The Young and The Restless

The siblings are scheming.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Things are getting nastier and messy between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) on The Young and the Restless

This week, Billy (Jason Thompson) tips off Jack that Ash is planning to stage a coup to get him thrown out of Jabot. Later, Jack warns Ashley her plan isn't going to work, while she tells her big brother his fixation on being Diane's (Susan Walters) knight in shining armor is going to end badly.

Will these two ever come to a truce? Watch the promo below!

