This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam (Scott Clifton) is finally getting a hint about Hope (Annika Noelle) having feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Liam about what she witnessed between the two after he grills her about what's taking place over at Forrester Creations.

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) encourage Liam to keep a close watch on Thomas. The Spencer heir decides it's time to confront his wife about the info he's received from his ex-wife. Does Liam have reason to worry?

Watch the promo below.