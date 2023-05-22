Get ready for more love in the afternoon this week! Since The Talk has gone dark due to the WGA strike, the chatfest will reair four episodes from earlier this year that celebrated 50 years of The Young and the Restless.

On Monday, May 22 (original airdate: March 20), catch up with the Abbotts. Peter Bergman (Jack), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Beth Maitland (Traci), and Jason Thompson (Billy) chat about the soap's half-century. Host Jerry O'Connell goes behind the scenes on Y&R.

On Tuesday, May 23 (original airdate: March 21), Michael Graziadei (Daniel), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon), and Christel Khalil (Lily) delved into their time on the show. On Thursday, May 25, guest co-host Victor Cruz joins the panel, sitting down with Sharon Case (Sharon), Joshua Morrow (Nick), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis).

Finally, to close out the week, Cruz again co-hosts. Joining him and the other hosts are Y&R's Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael), as well as actress Katee Sackhoff.