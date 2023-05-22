Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) learns his investigation into Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) "death" was tampered with. Look for Chance to be given the boot by Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Audra: The scheming exec (Zuleyka Silver) comes to an agreement with Tucker (Trevor St. John). Watch for Audra to go after Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Jack/Ashley: The siblings' (Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson) feud intensifies when Billy (Jason Thompson) snitches to Old Smilin' about their sister wanting to stage a coup at Jabot. Jack rushes to the Abbott Mansion to confront Ashley but finds Tucker instead. Tucker rips Jack for his treatment of Ashley and defends his lady.

Later, Ash walks in on the two and accuses Jack of provoking Tucker. Jack lights into Ashley for her scheme to remove him as Jabot CEO. But she remains firm and says his romance with Diane is damaging the company and family. Jack warns Ashley her plan will not work, and the two accuse the other of tarnishing their father's legacy.

Meanwhile, Diane (Susan Walters) walks in and tries to get the brother and sister to stop fighting, which sets Ashley off. Jack claims Diane is more family than Tucker and has a right to weigh in, prompting Ashley to blurt out she and Tucker are engaged! Ashley's announcement stuns everyone and becomes a new weapon in her arsenal. Meanwhile, watch for Jack and Billy to team up against Ashley.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) makes a vow to Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Nick/Sharon: At Crimson Lights with Nick, the therapist (Sharon Case) gets a mysterious bottle of champagne with a message. She wonders who sent it when Nick notices the blood stain on the label.

Sharon becomes startled by this and Nick tries to reassure her it could be a wine stain and nothing to be worried about. Sharon is still shaken up by the entire thing and just decides to chuck the bubbly in the trash. Little does she know that won't be the end of things.

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) has an admission she needs to get off her chest. Look for Summer to apologize to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and make a deal with Phyllis.

Victor/Nikki/Victoria/Nate: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) finds out about Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) affair. Watch for Victor to put Nate in the hot seat and have some questions about his relationship with Victoria, while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gives her eldest child some advice.