IMG_2105
image caption
Allison Lanier

The Young and the Restless Recap: Summer Begs Phyllis to Come Home

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 22, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Summer and Chance are hanging out at Society discussing Phyllis. Summer says Chance is the only person who understands what she’s going through and can help her find her mother. Chance reminds Summer he’s doing his job and implores her to tell him what she knows. She says she has nothing else to say. Chance says the only thing he can which is he’ll update her when he can. With that, Summer exits.

Outside, Summer leaves Phyllis yet another message. She’s desperate and says things are going to hell. She needs Phyllis to come home.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Christine And Chance Rebuff Jack’s Theory

