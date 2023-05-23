On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Hope are in the main Forrester office. Brooke is giving Hope the business because she was overcompensating for what she said about Thomas. Brooke thinks she was trying to work overtime to hide her true feelings for Thomas. Hope says she shouldn’t have said what she did, but thinks all the hard work Thomas has done to turn his life around (what work was that?) deserves recognition. She knows what Thomas overheard hurt his feelings. Brooke thinks Thomas was probably pretending to be hurt so as to garner Hope’s pity.

Brooke thinks everything Hope is describing sounds like manipulation and typical Thomas. She goes on to agree with Liam as they both think Thomas is using their work situation to get close to Hope. An exasperated Hope says Thomas isn’t like that now.

Brooke notes how different Hope has been acting recently. She mentions Hope coming at her about her past and Hope tries to apologize again. Brooke neither wants nor needs her daughter’s apologies. She only wants to know what the hell is going on.

