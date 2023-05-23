On today’s General Hospital recap: Finn runs into Tracy and introduces her to Gregory. Tracy says she's meeting Chase for lunch as he arrives. Gregory wants to take the family to Disneyworld next week but Finn says they can't take off on such short notice. Finn wonders why it has to be right now

Tracy accuses Chase of breaking Brook Lynn's heart and wants him to cut ties completely. Gregory notices the animosity and comes to Chase's defense. Tracy says Chase has been treating Brook Lynn like garbage and he needs to beg to be taken back. Gregory calls Tracy a snob. Finn drags Tracy away to chastise her for arguing with Greogry and Chase. Tracy complains Chase has slighted Brook Lynn but Finn says it's for them to figure out. Tracy says Brook Lynn needs to see Chase for who he really is.

Sasha questions Cody about saving her at the Home and Heart studio. Cody said he saw what was happening via social media and went down there but saw she was able to handle it herself. Sasha wants them to get back to being friends despite the accusation against him. She doesn't believe he stole the bracelet but refuses to accept Gladys framed him. Cody says some day she'll realize he's the one who's been truthful with her.

Gladys meets with Selina and says she has information about a special payment to Sonny's men. Selina says Gladys still owes her the money and Gladys says she'll have to take it out of Sasha's accounts in installments. Selina says she'll charge her interest per week and expects to be paid in full. Sasha calls Gladys and tells her she set up an appointment with her doctor to discuss ending the guardianship.

Selina's minion wonders why she was so lenient with Gladys. Selina believes Sonny will owe her in exchange for clearing Gladys' debt. (I don't think Selina realizes how little Sonny gives a crap about Gladys)

Josslyn is angry with Michael for changing his mind about sending Sonny to prison. Micheal says Dex understands the risks that come with the job, but Josslyn says there is no way out for Dex. Michael says Dex was given a bunch of money and can leave but she says Dex is staying because of her. Michael says he hired Dex because he had no one and Michael wanted someone who would risk his life for the money. He says Josslyn is the one Dex is risking his life for now, but she doesn't want Dex to leave. Josslyn tells Michael to turn Sonny in like he was supposed to.

Michael says he told Willow he wouldn't use the evidence against Sonny. Michael says the girls would be forced to choose, but Josslyn says it leaves Dex hanging. Michael questions what kind of relationship she can have with Dex long term. Josslyn says she' s not letting Dex go and will find a way out for them.

Drew and Carly share a drink and worry about the trouble they're in. Drew says he thinks Carly should testify against him but she says she won't' save herself at his expense. Carly doesn't know how they can go through this without turning on each other. Drew says they need to go after whoever turned them in. Drew thinks Ned can pull some strings and get the SEC off their backs and they need to find leverage against him.

Carly decides she doesn't want to hurt Olivia so the other option is to find something on Brook Lynn or Tracy. The duo settle on Tracy. Drew agrees they need to find something on Tracy to force Ned to help them.

Nina tells Sonny she apologized to Carly but she refuses to help with Willow. Sonny's upset on her behalf, which Nina is grateful for. Sonny tells her Michael wants peace but he won't advocate for Nina with Willow,

Sonny says he has to stay neutral but Nina doesn't think he can trust Michael.

Nina says Michael might not hold his end of the deal, but Sonny believes Michael was sincere. Nina says his reconnection with Micheal means she's excluded but she just wants him to be happy. Nina says she'll learn to live on the outside. Sonny says they can be together forever if she marries him.

