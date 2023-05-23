On today's General Hospital recap: Spencer runs into Dex at the gym and gets into it with him. Spencer calls Dex a backstabbing traitor which Trina overhears. Dex says he's glad both of them are home safe. Trina chastises Spencer for being a giant fat head but he says he won't be nice to Dex. (He won't, he won't, he won't) Spencer doesn't believe it will last between Josslyn and Dex, anyway.

Josslyn shows up happy to see them back from Greenland and then makes a comment about arguing with Michael. Alone with Josslyn, Trina asks why they were fighting but all Josslyn can say is Michael is a big meanie stupid head.

Spencer joins Dex in the steam room and he gets into it again. Spencer says he knows Josslyn better than Dex ever will. Dex says Spencer knew her as a kid and doesn't know who Josslyn is now. Spencer says Josslyn will get tired of her walk on the wild side and Dex has no future with her. Dex calls Spencer an entitled punk so Spencer tries to punch him in the face. Dex blocks the shot and punches Spencer. Later, Trina is angry with Spencer for starting something with Dex.

Chase complains to Finn about Tracy who called him judgmental. He wonders if he was too hard on BLQ. Finn asks if Chase really forgives her so they can put it all behind them, and wonders if his brother can accept Brook Lynn as she is. Chase decides he needs to fix this situation and wants Finn's help.

Brook Lynn overhears Ned on the phone trying to find out who tipped off the SEC so can clear his name. Ned notices she seems upset and Brook Lynn brings up the situation with Chase. Tracy interrupts wondering why they're all doom and gloom.

Ned says he's trying to clear his name and again proclaims his innocence to his mother. Brook Lynn questions whether whoever called in the tip was only interested in hurting Carly or Drew but not both.

Tracy lets it slip to Brook Lynn she met with Chase and updates her on the argument with the Chase men. Brook Lynn is upset Tracy stuck her nose into it. Tracy says she's better off without Harrison in her life.

Finn holds a boombox while Chase serenades Brook Lynn. (Man, there was some Gooda there and some Mozzarella and a little Feta!) Chase says he misses her and the two share a kiss. Brook Lynn promises to be better for him.

Finn is thrilled and Tracy claims this was her plan all along. Finn can't believe it but she says reverse psychology always works on a man.

Carly runs into Olivia and badmouths Ned. Carly wonders why Olivia didn't kick him out (and I remind Carly that it's Ned's house and they both should shut their hypocritical judgmental pie holes.). Olivia points out Carly did buy Aurora stock with information she had, but Carly claims she was helping out Michael (because otherwise Michael would be destitute, living on the streets and eating dollar store Spam). Olivia says she's worked too hard on her marriage to throw it away because Ned told the truth. (Olivia, honey, bitching at your husband 24/7 does not constitute "working hard on it".)

Carly points out she lost money on the deal (which in her world absolves her of the crime in the first place.) Olivia says she's not getting involved in Ned's business decisions so Carly gets her panties in a bunch.

Nina is surprised by Sonny's proposal but turns him down because he's just trying to make her feel better. Nina doesn't want a pity proposal but he pulls out a ring and says he had planned on proposing at some point. Nina turns him down again, but Sonny says she sees things in him others don't. Sonny gets down on one knee and proposes again. After a few minutes of uncertainty, Nina agrees to marry him.

Sonny and Nina head down to the restaurant for a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Carly overhears them tell Trish that they're engaged. (Oooh, the pro Carly-anti Nina people are going to be sooooooooo mad!!)

