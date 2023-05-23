Skip to main content
Sloan and Dimitri

Jessica Serfaty and Peter Porte on Contract at Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives viewers will be seeing more of Peter Port  (Dimitri Von Leuschner) and Jessica Serfaty (Sloan Petersen). Jason47 is reporting Serfaty has been bumped to contract status. According to their Facebook page, in DAYS' credits, Serfaty was placed on contract, as of the May 22 episode. 

RELATED: Beyond Salem's Peter Porte Brings Villain Dimitri von Leuschner to Days of Our Lives

With Sloan and Colin's (Jasper Newman) revenge arc against Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) having climaxed, look for Sloan's relationship with Eric (Greg Vaughan) (and rivalry with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to heat up. 

Porte's contract status was revealed by the actor himself in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest.  Porte's Dimitri Von Leuschner was recently revealed to be Megan Hathaway's (Miranda Wilson) son. Watch for the mother/son duo to wreak havoc in Salem, U.S.A.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2195
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Megan Pushes Dimitri to Marry Kristen

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0005
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Stefan and Gabi Celebrate Their Engagement

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2003
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Who is The Daddy of Nicole’s Baby?

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2051
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Sloan Learns About Nicole’s Pregnancy

By Joshua BaldwinComment