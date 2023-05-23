Days of Our Lives viewers will be seeing more of Peter Port (Dimitri Von Leuschner) and Jessica Serfaty (Sloan Petersen). Jason47 is reporting Serfaty has been bumped to contract status. According to their Facebook page, in DAYS' credits, Serfaty was placed on contract, as of the May 22 episode.

With Sloan and Colin's (Jasper Newman) revenge arc against Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) having climaxed, look for Sloan's relationship with Eric (Greg Vaughan) (and rivalry with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to heat up.

Porte's contract status was revealed by the actor himself in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest. Porte's Dimitri Von Leuschner was recently revealed to be Megan Hathaway's (Miranda Wilson) son. Watch for the mother/son duo to wreak havoc in Salem, U.S.A.