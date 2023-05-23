Katie Holmes on Potential Dawson's Creek Reboot: "Today's World Might Tarnish It"

Dawson's Creek fans shouldn't expect a reboot of the classic late '90s nighttime teen sudser from The WB, according to star Katie Holmes. Holmes took part in Variety's Kering Women in Motion at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, where she was asked about a reboot of the show.

Holmes said she didn't think it would be feasible in today's climate. Holmes stated:

There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience. There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.

Dawson's Creek centered on the lives of the teens of the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, and their close relationships.Dawson’s Creek ran on The WB from 1998 to 2003. The show went on to make stars of Holmes, along with her co-stars James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, and others.

Holmes revealed that, while the cast has mentioned making a reboot, there would have to be a "real reason" to create it. Holmes remarked:

We’ve often talked about it. For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.'

Watch the interview below.