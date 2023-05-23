Skip to main content
OLTL

Robin Strasser Reveals Why Jill Farren Phelps Fired Stephen Markle at One Life to Live

Soap legend Robin Strasser is once again getting some things off her chest regarding behind-the-scenes machinations in the daytime drama arena. Strasser spilled to One Life to Live fans on Twitter the real reason why the late Stephen Markle (ex-Mel Hayes) was let go, despite being popular with viewers.

She siad that executive producer Jill Farren Phelps was behind the decision. Strasser revealed Phelps wasn't a fan of the character and wanted the actress to lie to fans and claim on her infamous hotline Markle was let go for budgetary reasons.

Strasser tweeted:

Strasser claims she refused to do so, and that's when Phelps revealed she hated the character of Mel! Strasser stated:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did Markle, who played the role of the charismatic journalist with a short fuse, Mel Hayes from 1997 until 1999 and then again in 2010 say? According to Strasser:

Strasser later tweeted that, although she was too popular with fans for Phelps to fire her, the executive producer allegedly tried to make the soap legend quit. Strasser tweeted: 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jill Farren Phelps
Soaps

Jill Farren Phelps to Appear on The Locher Room

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Robin Strasser
Days of Our Lives

Robin Strasser Out at Days of Our Lives

By Jillian BoweComment
bergman66545
Soaps

OUCH! Robin Strasser Tweets, "I Haven't Had Significant Story in Years"; Reveals Tognoni Leaving OLTL Early Too

By Jamey GiddensComment
bergman100378
Pop Confidential

Jill Farren Phelps Reveals Who to Expect at Kay's Funeral on The Young and the Restless

By Jillian BoweComment