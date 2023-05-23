Shonda Rhimes Reveals Scandal's Olivia Pope is The Character She Most Wants to Revisit

Time to don that white hat once again? Shonda Rhimes shared in an interview with IMDB that she might want to revisit a truly Scandal-ous character down the road.

Asked which of her characters she'd like to revisit in a future show, the Shondaland mogul dished:

Oh, Olivia Pope [Kerry Washington]. I like that character so much, even when she was bad. I like that character so much, she's very interesting.

Would you be down to see Ms. Pope make a comeback? Sound off in the comments, and watch the full interview below.