EJ, Nicole, Eric
image caption
Arianne Zucker, Daniel Feuerriegel, Greg Vaughan

Days of Our Lives Poll: Who is The Love of Nicole Walker's Life?

Who is "The One" for Ms. Walker?

Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has loved and lost many times over on Days of Our Lives. She currently finds herself caught in a “Who’s the daddy?” storyline, but while fans are arguing all over social media about who her baby should belong to, a bigger question remains: Who truly holds Nicole’s heart?

Let's look at the contenders.

There's Eric (Greg Vaughan), her first love and one of the two possible baby daddy candidates. They've been through everything imaginable together, but no matter what, they seem drawn to each other like chemistry-imbued magnets.

There's EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). Nicole once battled Eric’s twin sister Sami (Alison Sweeney) for the man's often-cold heart, but does EJ understand Nicole in a way Eric never will? Nicole does seem to find a safe harbor in the arms of someone who isn’t afraid of her darker instincts.

Eric and EJ aren’t the only men to love and lose Nicole Walker. Brady (Eric Martsolf), Daniel (Shawn Christian), Rafe (Galen Gering), Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Deimos (Vincent Irizarry), and even Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) had interesting entanglements with the blonde bombshell. With so many men to choose from, we understand why Nicole is so torn.

Who do you think is the love of Nicole Walker’s life? 

