The Young and the Restless Recap for May 23, 2023

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Nick and Sharon are chatting at Crimson Lights. She was sent a bottle of champagne from an anonymous source. Nicholas thinks fancy champagne without a card is very weird. Sharon (a woman after may own heart) thinks it would be a shame to waste such a nice bottle.

Nicholas is a little worried because there’s no sticker on the bottle saying it’s from a store. Sharon thought it was kind of a cool, surprise gift but now also thinks it may be weird. With that, Nicholas leaves Sharon alone with her bottle and exits.

Left alone, Sharon begins to look around to see if someone is watching her. She heads behind the counter and places the bottle in the trash.

