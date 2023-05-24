10 Soap Opera Villains Who Would Totally Misuse Artificial Intelligence
Don't let these baddies near that tech!
Soap opera villains will use every trick under the sun to get they want. From oil field shenanigans, to attempts at freezing the world, these fictional bad guys and gals have never been afraid to use whatever tools at their disposal to pull off their diabolical schemes.
With artificial intelligence (AI) on everyone's lips, we couldn't help but wonder how these 10 soap opera villains would misuse the tech... spectacularly!
