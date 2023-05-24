The Bold and The Beautiful Poll: Should Deacon Find Out About Dr. Taylor's Bedside Manner?

Why do soap operas so often ignore the chemistry gold in front of them? Daytime Confidential’s podcast hosts Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin have gushed about Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Taylor’s (Krista Allen) chemistry from the moment they shared their first scene. And they aren’t alone.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have eaten up every chemistry-laden scene. Many are begging the CBS soap to go there with these two dynamic characters. Instead, B&B has Taylor trying to convincing Deacon to reunite with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

While Brooke and Deacon have tons of history, maybe it's time for him to make new memories with Taylor? What do you think?

Is it time for The Bold and the Beautiful to give in and give us a full-fledged Deacon and Taylor romance?