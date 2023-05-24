Skip to main content
Bold and Beautiful, Deacon and Taylor

The Bold and The Beautiful Poll: Should Deacon Find Out About Dr. Taylor's Bedside Manner?

Is that chem-testing we see?

Why do soap operas so often ignore the chemistry gold in front of them? Daytime Confidential’s podcast hosts Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin have gushed about Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Taylor’s (Krista Allen) chemistry from the moment they shared their first scene. And they aren’t alone.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have eaten up every chemistry-laden scene. Many are begging the CBS soap to go there with these two dynamic characters. Instead, B&B has Taylor trying to convincing Deacon to reunite with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). 

While Brooke and Deacon have tons of history, maybe it's time for him to make new memories with Taylor?  What do you think?

Is it time for The Bold and the Beautiful to give in and give us a full-fledged Deacon and Taylor romance? 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

BB-Couple-Poll
The Bold and the Beautiful

Who is Your Favorite Onscreen B&B Couple (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
IMG_2179
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Deacon Feels The Heat From Taylor About Brooke

By Joshua BaldwinComment
B&B Taylor
The Bold and the Beautiful

Is Taylor Matchmaking Deacon and Brooke to Get Ridge Back on B&B?

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_2147
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor’s Manipulations Convince Deacon to Court Brooke

By Joshua BaldwinComment