Steffy and Liam are chatting at the beach house. Liam is pissed because Hope is working late, again, with Thomas. She cancelled dinner with him, and he thinks she just doesn’t care. Steffy’s trying to comfort him, but it’s clear she’s holding back how she feels. Liam goes into how he doesn’t trust Thomas which really begins to push Steffy’s buttons and sends her into flashbacks of what she’s witnessed. She asks Liam why he assumes Thomas is the problem. Steffy counters that Thomas has changed and Hope isn’t simply an innocent victim. Liam is not catching what she’s so obviously laying down. Steffy just comes out with it and says she thinks Hope has feelings for Thomas.

