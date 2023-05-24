On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Living Room: Gabi shows Johnny her engagement ring and fills her in on the latest with her and Stefan. In fact, she has her divorce papers from Li in hand. Johnny changes the subject asking if Wendy was in the office. Gabi didn’t think about it but now realizes she wasn’t. Johnny says he’s sure she’s still in Seattle with Tripp. Gabi wonders why he’s not more actively pursuing Wendy and exits.

Salem Inn - Rooftop: Talia and Colin fall off the roof. Jada, Chanel, and Paulina are panicked by what they witnessed. Jada heads downstairs to see about her sister. Paulina fills Chanel in on what Colin did to Abe. Just then, Rafe gets Chanel on the phone and she updates him on the rooftop events.

Horton Square: Sloan gets a call from Li asking whether or not Gabi has signed the divorce papers. She reminds him they just sent them over that morning. Just then, there’s a crash and Sloan sees Colin hit the ground. He looks up at her and says, “she did this.” Just then, Jada arrives on the scene and she sees the awning on the ground which clearly broke the duo’s fall.

Jada finds Talia unconscious under the awning. As she cries and wonders aloud why Talia did what she did, the ambulance sirens can be heard in the distance. Jada leans over Talia’s unconscious body and begs her to be ok. Across the square, Sloan leans over Colin’s body and tells him to stay strong.

University Hospital: Rafe is yelling at someone about the APB on Colin. Kayla walks up and asks what happened to Abe. He updates her on the situation and how Paulina and Chanel are missing. Kayla can’t believe Sloan’s brother is responsible for all the chaos. Just then, Rafe gets a call about what’s going on at the Salem Inn.

Kayla tells Rafe Colin and Talia have arrived at the trauma center. Just then, Chanel wheels in a very vocal Paulina who is insistent on hearing about Abe’s condition. Rafe fills them in on Abe’s condition. Just then, Sloan arrives sending the duo into hysterics.

Rafe tells Sloan her brother his in the trauma center, and decides it’s a good idea to yell at her to stay away from Paulina. She tries to apologize and exits. Eric reprimands Rafe who blames Sloan and Colin for what happened to Paulina and Chanel. Eric defends Sloan (as he should) but Rafe has no time for him. When Paulina yells at him, Eric is confused as he knew nothing about the attack on Abe. He convinces her prayers will help, and Paulina agrees to go with him to the chapel.

Chanel decides she’s ready to talk and fills Rafe in on all the sordid rooftop details. Rafe surmises Talia saved her life which just pisses Chanel off. Rafe continues to cut for Talia, but Chanel goes OFF saying Talia knew everything. She insists Rafe NOT let Talia get away with her crimes. She needs to pay!

Jada is in with Talia when Kayla arrives. Jada introduces Kayla as a very good friend of their father. Kayla examines her and thinks she’s ok with the exception of a possible broken arm. She declares her very lucky and exits. Talia asks Jada about Chanel. She says she’s never seen Colin act like he did that night. Jada can’t believe her sister is still defending him. She wants Talia to forget about Colin and be glad everything is over. Talia can’t let it go and asks Jada to make sure Colin is ok. Just then, Kayla arrives with pain meds and tells Jada it’s time for her sister to sleep.

Sloan arrives to see Colin and day player doc says he’s lucky to be alive. Colin regains consciousness and asks what happened. Sloan is upset because he broke his promise to leave town. Colin is upset Talia stopped him from making Paulina and Chanel pay for their crimes. He can’t understand why she betrayed him. Sloan doesn’t understand why he went so far. Colin can’t understand how she could seemingly let things go. He can’t ever forget what happened to their parents. Just then, Jada bursts through the door to arrest and cuff Colin (why has no one arrested Talia?).

Chanel tells Rafe that Talia has to pay for her crimes just as Jada arrives on the scene. She tells him she arrested Colin when Chanel asks why no one has arrested Talia (Thank You!). Before she goes to check on Paulina, Chanel says if Talia isn’t arrested she will call the D.A. and alert the media. Rafe concurs and Jada goes back to Talia’s room.

Shin Boarding House: Wendy enters with a story of her very extended trip home. Li plays with her a bit, but Wendy’s in no mood. Li says they’re in similar mood and tells her about the divorce papers. He asks her if she’s going to contact Johnny. Wendy is hesitant because of her re-established connection with Tripp. She explains how Johnny infuriates her and how Tripp makes her feel good. Li says she doesn’t have to choose and should take her time in making a decision. He goes on to tell Wendy she’s worth waiting for.

Gabi arrives to tell Li she got the divorce papers… and Stefan proposed. She brought the signed divorce papers to him so they could have closure.

DiMera Mansion: Johnny calls Wendy and hears her phone ring outside. Wendy says she like him and Tripp.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Jada Watches Talia And Colin Take a Nasty Fall

Endings

Li asks Gabi what it feels like to be free. Gabi says she’s not there to gloat and believes the right woman is out there for him. Li says losing her is the worst thing that ever happened to him. Gabi thinks they’re a lot alike. She kisses him on the cheek and exits.

Wendy wanted to tell Johnny where they stood. He seems to understand Wendy is just weighing her options. He lays a huge kiss on her to tip the scales in his favor.

Kayla asks Rafe where Paulina is just as Eric wheels her in. She reports the doctors are cautiously optimistic. Kayla takes her to see Abe leaving Eric and Rafe alone to tussle.

Colin says Sloan is all he has left. She says he’s her brother and nothing will change that. Colin asks her to be his lawyer and help him get out of this mess. Sloan scoffs reminding him of his assault on the Mayor. Sloan again says she will always be his sister and can count on him… just as Eric appears in the doorway.

Jada tells Talia that Colin is going to be ok and she arrested him. Jada pulls out her cuffs and says she now has to arrest her.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!