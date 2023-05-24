On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Statesville: Kristen is reading a letter from Rachel when Megan arrives. She understands the issues around being separated from one’s child. Kristen still doesn’t understand how Dimitri is going to help them get out of prison. Megan says Dimitri is negotiating their release as they speak. She fills him in on the doppelgänger who took Dimitri’s place in an Alamanian prison. Kristen isn’t quite so keen on Dimitri as she never knew about his existence. Megan says she gave birth to Dimitri and raised him into this amazing adult (I’m so curious how any of this situation is possible).

Megan explained after her death she was put into a cryogenic sleep. A few years later, Stefano had her “thawed out.” (HAHAHAHAHAHA). She wanted to return to Salem, but Stefano sent her to Europe. It was there she met Dimitri’s father and became pregnant. His father didn’t like Megan’s influence so he sent Dimitri to boarding school. Megan says she was never in love with Dimitri’s father - unlike her feelings for Bo. She goes on to say, once she’s released, she’ll monitor Bo’s condition. Until they can reunite, Megan will return to Salem. Kristen takes the opportunity to remind her of the promise for them to exit together.

Megan begins to hesitate and explains how delicate Dimitri’s negotiations are. Kristen doesn’t care. She kept her end of the bargain and now it’s Megan’s turn. She notes it’s Megan’s fault she’s incarcerated to begin with. Further, Kristen thinks Megan will need her help to “claim her birthright.”

Greece - Police Station: Harris and Steve arrive to chat with Dimitri. They bribed the guard to take a walk so they could speak privately. Harris secures the door and asks Dimitri to tell them Andrew’s location. Dimitri says he will give them the information when their immunity deals have been arranged. He toys with them for a bit before revealing Megan as his mother. Harris seems skeptical, but Steve thinks he’s DiMera through and through.

Steve steps out to call Shane who tells him the immunity deals for Dimitri and Megan are a done deal. Just then, Sebastian Alamain arrives to take Dimitri back to Alamania to rot in prison. He brought a warrant as proof. Steve understands but is fighting for Andrew’s life.

Dimitri tries to get in Harris’ head by saying Steve and company neither respect nor trust him. He will never be good enough for the Hope Bradys of the world. Dimitri and Megan have a deep appreciation for his skills. With that, he offers Harris a job. Harris says they’ll have to brainwash him first. A suggestion Dimitri will take under advisement.

San Francisco: John arrives to see Paul and update him about Andrew. He shows him Andrew’s picture and that the ISA verified it. Further, Shane is doing everything possible to retrieve Andrew.

John stops Paul from rushing out by telling him about Dimitri’s role in the kidnapping and the immunity deals he’s seeking.

John explains Andrew was in Greece helping Chad and Steve look for Kate. He goes on to update him on how Andrew was captured. Paul suspects Dimitri used him to lure him in and explains how he lost his phone.

Unknown Location: One of Dimitri’s goons throws a bucket of water on Andrew. He flashes back to how he was kidnapped. Andrew was talking to Harris in the Greek hotel lobby when he received a phone call saying Paul had been kidnapped. After Harris exits, Andrew calls Paul’s phone and gets voicemail. He then receives a picture of Paul tied up with a knife to his throat. He somehow finds the location only to discover Dimitri’s goon with a gun and some rope.

Dimitri’s goon leaves Andrew telling him to “be a good little boy.” The goon returns to find Andrew sleeping. Suddenly, Andrew gets up and knocks him upside the head… only to be met at the door by goon number two.

Penthouse: Marlena is texting John when Roman arrives with Kate. The two formerly dead frenemies embrace and become weepy. They update Marlena on Abe and she thinks he will be thrilled to see Kate back amongst the land of the living. Kate updates Marlena on her time on the boat with Dimitri. Marlena says Dimitri also took Andrew hostage, but all will be ok as John is on the case.

Kate and Marlena have a moment to celebrate their badassery before Roman and Kate exit.

Endings

Steve returns and tells Dimitri not to go near Alamania upon his release. Just then, Steve’s phone rings with a call from Megan. He reports he has secured their immunity deals. Dimitri is clearly desperate for his mother’s approval, and she uses that need to manipulate him into negotiating for Kristen’s release.

Steve and Harris are worried the inclusion of Kristen in the immunity deal may blow it all to smithereens.

Paul tells John about recently committing to his relationship with Andrew. John relays his recent conversation with Andrew. Paul says he loves Andrew (squeal!), and John tells him he has to have faith. (The father/son chemistry between John and Paul is off the charts).

Paul opens his door and sees Andrew. They immediately embrace while John smiles.

Marlena calls Kayla to catch up but is interrupted by a knock at the door. She opens it to find a smiling, leather-clad Kristen on her doorstep.



Kate and Roman are dining at the Brady Pub. He wants to treat her to whatever extravagances she wants (peacock and chill made me giggle). Kate wants to head to Statesville to see Lucas. Just then, Megan enters unnoticed. She quickly approaches their table and announces her presence.

