In the May 29, 2023 issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Emma Samms revealed she is exiting the role of Holly once again. Her latest stint kicked off on April 14.

Now that the WSB agent is headed off the canvas, what's in store for her loved ones back in Port Chuck? Could ex-husband Robert's (Tristan Rogers) growing connection with legal eagle Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) finally begin to blossom? And with Robert as the city's DA, and Diane being one of Port Charles' finest defense attorneys, conflict between the two might well follow.