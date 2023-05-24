It's hard to imagine The Young and the Restless not having star Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) on canvas, but that's what almost happened over 40 years ago. Braeden first joined the number-one daytime drama in 1980 and reveals he wanted to stick around on the show just for three months.

What kept Braeden at Y&R? The late William J. Bell. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Braeden explains it was Bell's creativity and intricate storytelling that made him stay. Braeden stated:

Every time I walk into the building I realized, I recall that I wanted to sign for three months and no more. It was due to Bill's genius that I stayed because, I was sick and tired of playing bad guys I've done for years on nighttime tv.

Once Braeden was able to delve into the background of Victor's origins, got into the psyche of the character, and played the material Bell had for him, he decided to stick around. Braeden credits Bell for fleshing out the character of Victor and making him something and not a "cardboard character." Braeden cites the show for allowing him to play the many different layers Victor Newman has.

Why is Y&R so successful? Braeden was asked why other shows are have come and gone but Y&R still truckin' after 50 years on air. Braeden stated he couldn't explain the reason but says he's still with the show because he enjoys being The Great Victor Newman. Braeden remarked:

I don't really ask why, so if you asked me while I'm still doing this I enjoy it. I enjoy the character enormously and I'm deeply grateful to be working simple as that.

Braeden also spoke openly about his cancer diagnosis, something he went public with back in April 2023. The Emmy-winning actor revealed the first doctor he went to said everything was fine with him after he complained about experiencing frequent urination. He decided to go to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where a second doctor caught the cancer.

Braeden says he's confident his second doctor will help him beat the illness and explained how the show helped his physician. According to Braeden, while he was undergoing the exam, the doctor asked if he was Victor Newman and explained when Braeden wanted to know why he was asking questions during such a sensitive and invasive exam. According to Braeden, the good doctor told him:

He says, 'When I came from Vietnam, I learned English watching your show.'

Braeden is currently undergoing a six-week infusion process and will have six weeks off from it. And things are looking up. To hear more about the treatment, click here.