On today's General Hospital recap:

Carly tells Diane that Nina and Sonny are getting married, and while she's happy for Sonny she wishes it wasn't with Nina. Diane doesn't think Nina will be able to handle it in the long run.

Diane wants Carly to go through all the details of the Aurora merger and buying the stock. Carly says she did it for Michael and Drew. Diane says Michael is not an issue since he doesn't own stock in Aurora. Diane says all the SEC cares about is that Carly knew there was a merger before the public did and acted on it. It makes both Carly and Drew guilty.

Diane says Carly can strike a deal with the feds and throw Drew under the bus, but she says no. Diane says the other option is to give them information on Sonny, but again Carly refuses. Carly admits it's her mess and she'll pay for it if she has to.

Nina continues to be thrilled by her engagement ring but warns Sonny not everyone will be happy. Sonny doesn't care what others will think. Ava drops off Avery, who's thrilled to see Nina. Avery spots the ring and Sonny tells her about their engagement. Avery thinks it's the best news ever, but Ava says they need to tell Carly before she finds out from someone else.

Sonny heads out to talk to Carly. After he leaves, Nina wants the truth from Ava. Ava says Sonny and Carly have been in each other's pockets for twenty years and if he finds out about the tip, it will be over.

Sam gets worried when Alexis mentions an issue with Molly, but Alexis reassures her everything will be fine. Sam tells Alexis the foundation Sonny helped Kristina set up may be too much for her. Kristina arrives with blueprints, goes through her vision and wants their support.

Sam has questions and concerns so Kristina wonders whether her sister believes she can do this. Sam says there will be a lot of hoops to jump through and doesn't think Kristina has thought it through. Sam says she needs to hire a psychiatrist to consult with the at risk kids. Sam doesn't think Krissy will follow through which angers Kristina.

Molly and TJ snipe at each other. TJ questions why Molly didn't tell him she was suffering with her symptoms all this time. He asks why she hid it from him, and Molly says she was dealing with it alone. She thought it was just what women went through and went on with her life.

TJ continues to push, and Molly gets upset and blames herself for not getting checked out sooner. Molly tearfully says she wished she could have given him something that thousands of women do all the time. Molly can't handle it anymore and storms out.

Portia thanks Jordan for her help in holding off the WSB to get Trina home. She’ll be forever grateful. Portia says she never gave Jordan credit for helping her family and hopes she can accept her apology. Portia wonders what she should do next to save her marriage, but Jordan says she isn't the person Portia thinks she is.

Drew tells Curtis he and Carly are being charged with insider trading and blames Ned. Drew admits the SEC is coming after them hard and he needs to get something on Ned to have sway with the Feds. Drew says he'll do everything he can to protect Carly and thinks if he can find dirt on Tracy, that should help with Ned.

Drew asks about Trina and Curtis tells him they're waiting for the DNA results. Drew asks about Portia, and Curtis says since Greenland he's wondered if he should have ended his marriage to Jordan. Drew asks if Curtis has even talked to Portia about their marriage. Curtis says Portia lied to him and love doesn't change that. Drew wonders if Curtis is capable of forgiveness.

Sonny shows up at Carly's.

