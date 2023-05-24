Skip to main content
Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 35 Years After As The World Turns Debut

Actress Ming-Na Wen is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wen gained her big break when she starred from 1988-1991 on As The World Turns as Lien Hughes, the long-lost daughter of Tom Hughes (Scott Holmes), who was conceived while he was stationed in Vietnam.  Wen went on to star in such movies as Disney's 1998 release of Mulan, The Joy Luck Club, and hit television shows ER and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Wen broke the news on Twitter when she tweeted out:

The event will take place on May 30 and will be streamed live via Variety's YouTube channel.

