Psychology Today Explores The Guilty Pleasure of Soap Operas

Soaps have long been considered a "guilty pleasure," but what makes them so addictive and keeps fans tuning in for decades? For Psychology Today, Lynn Zubernis, Ph.D. delved into the nature of their appeal.

Because viewers tend to be introduced to soaps with a parent, there's often an element of. familiarity and emotional attachment with regards to the show. And continuity of setting and characters speaks to people. Zubernis noted:

Because our brains are wired to attach to familiar faces, fans have a strong attachment to soap opera characters, who are seen five days a week. Mirror neurons in our brains don’t distinguish between people in our living rooms and people on screens in our living rooms when it comes to feeling connected to others. Watching the same cast of characters over many decades is an emotional anchor, especially in times of uncertainty and change.

The element of fantasy adds a whole other element to the mix. Zubernis said:

Soap operas are also beloved because they’re a reminder that someone else’s life is always even more challenging than most viewers' lives. The drama is intentionally over the top, with mad scientist types threatening to unleash a lethal virus on the world or create a machine to control the weather for nefarious purposes. The everyday challenges are constant, too—if a character isn’t on the brink of death, their partner is probably jumping into bed with someone else or their newborn baby is about to be kidnapped. In comparison, viewers may feel like their own life challenges aren’t insurmountable after all.

And fans love guessing what might be coming next. Zubernis added: