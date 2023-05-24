Skip to main content
WATCH: Associated Press Goes Behind The Scenes of The Bold and The Beautiful's Rome Location Shoot (VIDEO)

The Associated Press took a trip to Italy and followed The Bold and the Beautiful as they filmed remotely in Rome. The news outlet spoke with the cast and showrunner Bradley Bell about their international location shoot. 

Bell also gave a hint about what's to come. According to Bell:

Well, we love working in Italy. We've been to Portofino, Lake Como, we've been down to Puglia, now in Rome. It's really a dream come true. This is a story about eternal love and where else should we be in the world but Rome, telling stories of eternal love? So it's a very appropriate and special backdrop.

RELATED: The Bold and The Beautiful to Film in Italy in May

Actress Annika Noelle (Hope Logan), who is marking her first remote shoot, is loving the experience and got some helpful hints from co-stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, (Steffy Forrester), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester, Sr.), and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) about being prepared for filming while on location. Noelle remarked:

It has been going wonderfully. It's my first time ever shooting a remote as well internationally with 'Bold and Beautiful.' Some people like Jackie and Thorsten and Kelly, obviously they have their experience, so they've been giving me pointers and kind of advice along the way. Like, maybe don't go out and party too hard the night before you go and shoot scenes and stuff like that. So I'm just having a blast with everyone.

Watch the interview below.

