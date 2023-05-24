Will Chelsea's Harrowing Suicide Attempt on The Young and The Restless Bring Melissa Claire Egan a Daytime Emmy?

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan delivered heartbreaking performances as a suicidal Chelsea Lawson. But will she nab a Daytime Emmy (she's been nominated seven times) for her work? Egan spoke to Michael Fairman TV about the moving storyline and being up for Emmy gold once again.

What did her Emmy reel contain? She dished:

I put in two episodes worth of everything that happened: on the ledge, and the aftermath, the next episode that followed. It was when Chelsea and Billy [Jason Thompson] are in the hotel room and she’s still going through the stages and she’s angry at him for stopping her. She’s like, 'You had no right to stop me on that ledge. That was my choice. You had no right. You don’t get to tell me what to do in my life.' I like that those scenes showed kind of the levels of it. I talked to Dr. Dan Reidenberg (Managing Director at National Council for Suicide Prevention) a lot in preparing for the scenes about what happens after. i.e., 'You’re in shock, and then in anger if you get stuck. You had emotionally planned to die and come to terms with that, and then what happens after that, if it doesn’t happen.' So, I really liked that episode as well, so I put in both of those.

Of the fan reaction, she said:

Oh, gosh. It was so profound. It was so beyond words. The fans are always supportive, but I couldn’t believe the reaction of just people sharing on Instagram, on Twitter DM’ing me saying, 'This was me,' or saying, 'This was my daughter, this was my aunt, this was my mom, this is my son. This was my cousin.' Some people shared things like, 'This happened to my cousin two weeks ago.' I just couldn’t believe how much it resonated with people.

Fairman joked that Egan was rivaling onetime All My Children co-star Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) for Emmy nods with no wins yet (Lucci famously scored 19 nominations before winning). But Egan relished the comparison, saying: