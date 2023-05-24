Y&R's Bryton James: "There Will Always Be a Part of Devon That Wants a True Father"

The Young and the Restless' Devon (Bryton James) is forming his own little family with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and baby Dominic. But does that mean he wants to solidify his bond with bio dad Tucker (Trevor St. John)? James dished on Devon's family plans to Soap Opera Digest.

Is Devon interested in improving his relationship with Tucker? James said:

Absolutely — if Tucker can be sincere. There will always be a part of Devon that wants a true father, or a true piece of family, because he’s wanted that for all of his life.

He added:

So, as much as Devon always pulls away or tries to put up walls, deep down he wants Tucker to be honest and real so that they can have as solid of a relationship as possible.

And the billionaire is pleased to see Ashley (Eileen Davidson) reunite with McCall. James explained: