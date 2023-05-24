On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker and Ashley are hanging in the park. She thinks it was a brilliant play for them to mess with Jack and Diane. Ashley thanks him for the idea! Tucker wonders if she’s also messing with him by encouraging him to be his better self and asking him to move in. Ashley assures him she meant every word. She’s been able to see the good in him, especially when he’s with Devon and the baby. Ashley is able to see the man he can be and cares a lot about him. Tucker reminds Ashley she used the word “love” back at the Abbott mansion. He challenges her to say “love” again while they are alone together…

