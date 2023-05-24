Skip to main content
IMG_2131
image caption
Trevor St. John

The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker Questions Ashley’s Intentions

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 24, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker and Ashley are hanging in the park. She thinks it was a brilliant play for them to mess with Jack and Diane. Ashley thanks him for the idea! Tucker wonders if she’s also messing with him by encouraging him to be his better self and asking him to move in. Ashley assures him she meant every word. She’s been able to see the good in him, especially when he’s with Devon and the baby. Ashley is able to see the man he can be and cares a lot about him. Tucker reminds Ashley she used the word “love” back at the Abbott mansion. He challenges her to say “love” again while they are alone together…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Receives an Anonymous Gift

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0293
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ashley and Tucker Celebrate Their Union

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0844
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ashley Arrives to See Tucker

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0178
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ashley and Tucker Take Billy’s Bait

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1840
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ashley Summons Tucker for a Meeting

By Joshua BaldwinComment