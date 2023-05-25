Judi Evans (Bonnie/ex-Adrienne) is giving some insight as to how she gets prepared to slip into the role of Bonnie Lockhart-Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. The soap veteran, who has been in the game for 40 years, has her method down to a science. She told Soap Opera Digest how she's able to keep 30+ pages of dialogue memorized.

How do you memorize a long monologue? Honestly, it can be a lot easier than dialogue, because usually a monologue is telling a story. Each line leads to the next line, which leads to the next bit of the story. The only thing that sometimes is hard is when you’re saying a lot of names, like companies or people. When you’re trying to remember the order, sometimes you have to use little tricks. Like if it’s Alice, Tom and then you’re saying Hope and Bo in that order, you have to remember A, T, H, B. You know you’re going to get to that, so in the back of your mind you’re going, ‘A, T, H, B.’ Sometimes they’ll use a lot of adjectives in a row starting with same letter, so I have to memorize them in a way to keep them in the right order. It’s like using both sides of your brain at the same time.”“Honestly, it can be a lot easier than dialogue, because usually a monologue is telling a story. Each line leads to the next line, which leads to the next bit of the story. The only thing that sometimes is hard is when you’re saying a lot of names, like companies or people. When you’re trying to remember the order, sometimes you have to use little tricks. Like if it’s Alice, Tom and then you’re saying Hope and Bo in that order, you have to remember A, T, H, B. You know you’re going to get to that, so in the back of your mind you’re going, ‘A, T, H, B.’ Sometimes they’ll use a lot of adjectives in a row starting with same letter, so I have to memorize them in a way to keep them in the right order. It’s like using both sides of your brain at the same time.

Cool technique. What does the Daytime Emmy winner do when she has to get a tough script down pat? Evans revealed:

First I get the lines down completely. Then it’s, ‘What is the scene about?’ ‘What do I need to get in the scene?’ ‘Where have I come from?’ Even to the point when I’m walking in the door: ‘Did I drive myself?’ ‘Did a driver drive me?’ ‘Did I have road rage?’ It’s really breaking down the character and doing that extra homework. I usually learn my lines at least a week in advance, then I’m mentally thinking about the scene and what the nuances will be. You have to figure out all the different things you’re feeling.

What's the thing that Evans does to get herself into the role of Bonnie? Evans told the magazine: