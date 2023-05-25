On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: A half-nekkid Xander is holding his drill when Chloe enters. He’s unsuccessfully trying to hang pictures. Chloe makes fun of him and Xander offers her the drill. She asks for a stud finder which perks Xander up. Chloe successfully does what Xander couldn’t. He asks her if she can straighten up, as well. Chloe gets a little snarky but then explains her time in an orphanage and foster care made her sensitive about that type of work (good bit of history).

Chloe’s worried she moved in with him too quickly. She can’t find a job and hasn’t been able to secure any leads. She also realizes she jumped into this living situation partly to piss off Brady. Xander realizes she’s still in love with him. He encourages her to give it all a bit more time and she agrees. Xander suddenly gets an idea and asks if she wants to come work for him. She says she’s not qualified to work at the newspaper. Xander counters she would be great at editing the Arts section. Besides, if Leo Stark can be a columnist, why can’t she? Chloe worries living and working together could be too much for their recent friendship.

Xander takes off his tool belt while Chloe is completely bent over vacuuming. He takes a seat and admires the view. They get a little flirty but then Chloe has a question. She thinks Gwen might be an issue since they hate each other. Xander says it won’t be a problem because she’ll be able to work from home and make her own hours. She thinks that sounds great and heads to her bedroom.

Penthouse: A leather-clad Kristen arrives to see Marlena. She threatens to call the police when Kristen tells her about the immunity Megan negotiated. She goes on to explain how she and her sister bonded in Statesville. Marlena reviews Kristen’s papers and asks why she’s there. Kristen came to tell Grandma Mar Mar (Ha!) that her maternal role in Rachel’s life is no longer necessary. Just then, Brady arrives.

He came to warn Marlena and John but was clearly too late. Kristen says she’s not leaving until she sees Rachel. They have a deal based on the letter she wrote about Chloe. Brady says none of that matters because she poisoned their daughter’s mind to hate Chloe. She goes into the letter Rachel wrote her to fill her in on Chloe and Xander.

Kristen reminds Brady he and Chloe have been on and off for two decades. She reminds him they share a daughter. Brady says he wishes they didn’t and she would just stay away. Kristen gets more and more upset saying Rachel is equally their daughter. She grows eerily calm and reminds him how he always comes back to her. Brady snaps and Marlena tries to rein him in.

Brady says he will keep Kristen away from Rachel. She quickly reminds him how Rachel took his credit card and found her way to Statesville. Brady says Kristen forfeited her parental rights by committing crimes. Kristen says she will see him back in court to revisit custody. She tells him to “go to hell” and exits.

Brady berates himself for falling into Kristen’s trap. Marlena tries to comfort him saying no judge will give her custody of Rachel. Brady agrees but thinks he’ll look like the bad guy if he tries to keep daughter and mother apart. He’s very concerned because Rachel is her mother’s daughter. Marlena gives a knowing smile and says all that worries her. Further, she worries Brady may get lured back into Kristen’s web. Brady says hell will freeze over before that happens (do I feel a cold front coming on?).

Brady Pub: Megan arrives much to Kate’s surprise. Roman confronts her but Megan won’t do anything to wreck her immunity. Roman reviews Megan’s release papers while she basks in the glory of her return. Kate gets saucy when Megan reminds her she saved her life. Kate questions how she got her immunity when Roman reads it was negotiated by Dimitri.

Megan thinks Kate is ungrateful as Dimitri pulled her from the sea and saved her life. Roman realizes everything was all planned. Megan confirms saying she’s always one step ahead. She goes on to discuss Dimitri and then says Kate has a mama’s boy as well. Kate does her best Will Smith and tells Megan to keep her son’s name out of her mouth. Megan smiles because her precious Dimitri is “free as a bird.” She gets down to brass tacks and says she actually has pressing business to discuss.

She asks about Bo who was shot by his idiot son. Roman says she shouldn’t blame Shawn Douglas, and everything is her fault. Megan rightfully reminds him there would be no living Bo without her. When he wakes up, his heart will belong to Hope. Megan says she’ll do what needs to be done to reunite with her love. In the meantime, she’ll be reclaiming her rightful place as a DiMera.

Greece - Random Hotel: Chad tells Stephanie he remained in Greece to help out with Andrew. Just then, Dimitri arrives at his door. He explains his immunity deal which perplexes Chad. Dimitri doesn’t understand his loyalty to Kate when they’re not even family. He goes on to explain Megan is his mother which makes Chad his uncle. Further, both Megan and Kristen were included in the immunity deal.

Chad suddenly realizes the three recently released DiMera’s will be moving into the mansion. He’s thrilled he already moved out. Dimitri thinks Chad should call up the jet and they can get chummy on the ride home. Chad avoids the prompt and Dimitri says they’re family now and he can’t avoid him. With that, Dimitri gives his uncle a big hug and exits.

Greece - Hospital Waiting Room: Shawn Douglas is talking to Julie still wracked with guilt about Bo. Just then, Harris arrives desperate to see Hope. He needs to warn everyone. He updates everyone about the immunity deals for Megan, Dimitri, and Kristen… which is why he wants to chat with Hope. Shawn D. says he’s got everything covered and exits.

Shawn Douglas quickly returns and updates Harris on sending Bo to a long-term facility. They are looking for a location where Megan and company will not be able to find them. Harris understands and informs Shawn D., he’ll see him back in Salem. Shawn D. is confused and Harris explains he grew up in Salem. Further, he believes it’s his responsibility to keep his eye on Megan Hathaway. They kind of find common ground and Harris exits.

Endings

Xander and Chloe run into Kristen. He wonders why she’s free, and she thinks his nose for news is lacking. She knows about their living situation, but he doesn’t know about her release. Chloe has no time for her foolishness.

Shawn Douglas texts Roman about his talk with Megan. Kate wonders what in the world Megan has in store for them.

Megan dramatically enters the DiMera living room. She looks up at Stefano’s portrait and says, “Hi daddy, I’m home!”

