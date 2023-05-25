Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1084: Not No Punk

On episode 1084 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the Writers Strike.

Has Hope transformed Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Salem discovers the truth about Colin on Days of Our Lives. Nicole is pregnant, but who is the daddy, EJ or Eric? What do you do with a character like Sloan?

General Hospital's Haley Pullos goes to rehab after a wrong way accident. Kin Shriner says he's written out at GH. Lexi Ainsworth reveals she auditioned for the role of Summer Newman at Y&R. Alley Mills returns as Heather Webber.

Why isn't The Young and the Restless nurturing its next generation of character archetypes? Victoria and Nate bring the heat, but what's going on with Audra? Is Victoria really Victor in a dress?

