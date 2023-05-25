Skip to main content
Greece Orders Homegrown Adaptation of Hit CBS Game Show Let's Make a Deal

Let's Make a Deal is on its way to Greece. Alpha TV has ordered a local version of CBS' monster hit game show to air in Greece, with an international distribution deal with Can't Stop Media, according to Deadline

The Greek version of the series will be named To Pio Megalo Pazari (The Big Bazaar) and will be produced by Foss Productions, the company responsible for the Series Mania International Competition show Milky Way. Viewers can expect the series to air in primetime. 

 

