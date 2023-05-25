Soap vet Ian Buchanan and his partner, Antonio Hendricks, have been documenting their trip to Rome on social media. In one pic that Buchanan posted, he and Hendricks posed with Buchanan's former The Bold and the Beautiful co-star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke):

Currently, the CBS soap is filming on location in Italy. Could Buchanan be reprising the role of psychiatrist Dr. James Warwick on B&B? James is certainly connected to plenty of characters still on the canvas. He was Taylor's (then-Hunter Tylo, now-Krista Allen) mentor (and lover), and the silver fox enjoyed romances with Brooke and Stephanie (Susan Flannery). However, his most memorable triangle involved Forrester sister-in-law Maggie (Barbara Crampton) and James' unstable patient Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), also the mother to his daughter Mary.

Would you like to see Buchanan bring Dr. James Warwick back to SoCal? Sound off in the comments!