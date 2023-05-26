The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Drinks As Hope Digs Her Own Grave

On the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope enters the cabin with Liam awaiting her return. He put the kids to bed, but thought she would be a bit later. Hope is a little put off by their earlier conversation. She thinks they have some things to discuss. Hope understands he’s worried about Thomas, but doesn’t understand why he continues to be worried despite her reassurances. She’s frustrated by his judgment and lack of trust (oh girl, you are setting yourself up).

Liam takes a sip of what is clearly not his first drink, and says, “yeah, trust.” Hope continues to dig her own grave saying she’s not going to throw away her career because of his insecurities.

Liam says he always thought he was battling Thomas and his decision to get close to Hope but now thinks he had it all wrong. He says he spoke to Steffy about his worries. Hope kicks in and says his behavior is exactly what she’s annoyed by. Liam and his drink remain silent as Hope continues to make her problems worse.

She thinks it’s hypocritical he can chat with Steffy and she’s not allowed to confer with Thomas. Liam reminds her that Steffy has a husband and family. It’s not the same. Further, Steffy told him something earlier that gave him pause.

Hope decides it’s time to hop on the issue and go IN on Liam saying everyone else believes in Thomas BUT him. Liam says she’s right. Everyone believes in Thomas’ intentions. However, Steffy says Hope is the one he should worry about because she has feelings for Thomas…

