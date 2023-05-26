Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 29-June 2, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

A very pregnant Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is caught off guard by Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) arrival.

Jada (Elia Cantu) books Talia (Aketra Sevillian).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) gets snippy with Belle (Martha Madison).

Xander (Paul Telfer) offers his strong shoulder to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Rex (Kyle Lowder) claims to be the father of Sarah’s baby.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) goes IN on Rafe (Galen Gering).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) have an awkward encounter.

Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) paternity results are IN!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) stays by Abe’s (James Reynolds) side as he recovers.

Jada wants detail from Talia about Colin (Jasper Newman).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) reluctantly allows Xander to hire Chloe at The Spectator.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) has questions for Nicole.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Gabi and Stefan Get Chummy With Megan

Chad (Billy Flynn) finds Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) hanging out with Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) shares a secret with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

A very familiar nurse (Kim Coles) arrives on the University Hospital scene.

Jada goes IN on Leo.

Anna (Leann Hunley) does Nicole a solid.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tussle.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) cozy up to Megan (Miranda Wilson).

Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) arrives in Salem.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) asks Chloe to return to Basic Black.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) returns to Salem.

Chloe and Brady tussle about Xander.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!