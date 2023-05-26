General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 29-June 2, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Nina (Cynthia Watros) thanks Anna (Finola Hughes) for bringing Liesl (Kathleen Gati) home safely.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) DNA results are IN!

Portia’s (Brook Kerr) brother, Zeke (Gavin Houston), returns to Port Charles.

Portia gets welcomed news.

Carly (Laura Wright) has an epiphany.

Laura (Genie Francis) thinks she understands what’s happening.

Anna needs to chat with Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Nina and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) are at odds.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) enjoy fun in the sun.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is overjoyed.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) makes Stella (Vernee Watson) feel better.

Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a private chat.

Michael (Chad Duell) fills Dante in.

Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) hit a snag.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) is disappointed.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) remembers he has a child and visits Scout.

WSB agents intercept Anna at the Metro Court.

Diane is a woman with a plan.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) moves back in with Portia.

Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) people circle around her.

