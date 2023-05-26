Skip to main content
Anna Devane, General Hospital
Finola Hughes

General Hospital Spoilers: WSB Agents Arrest Anna at The Metro Court

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 29-June 2, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Nina (Cynthia Watros) thanks Anna (Finola Hughes) for bringing Liesl (Kathleen Gati) home safely.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) DNA results are IN!

Portia’s (Brook Kerr) brother, Zeke (Gavin Houston), returns to Port Charles.

Portia gets welcomed news.

Carly (Laura Wright) has an epiphany.

Laura (Genie Francis) thinks she understands what’s happening.

Anna needs to chat with Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Nina and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) are at odds.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) enjoy fun in the sun.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is overjoyed.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Josslyn Threatens to Snitch on Sonny

Marshall (Robert Gossett) makes Stella (Vernee Watson) feel better.

Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a private chat.

Michael (Chad Duell) fills Dante in.

Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) hit a snag.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) is disappointed.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) remembers he has a child and visits Scout.

WSB agents intercept Anna at the Metro Court.

Diane is a woman with a plan.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) moves back in with Portia.

Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) people circle around her.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

