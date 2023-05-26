The Young and the Restless viewers miss Dr. Olivia Barber Hastings Winters (Tonya Williams), a former mainstay of central storylines on the show and a perennial fan- favorite character. Liv could easily be involved in so many of Genoa City's prominent storylines, and now's the perfect time for the good doctor to make her return to Wisconsin.

First off, Olivia's only son, Nate (Sean Dominic), is embroiled in his fair share of trouble. Nate's relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) recently unraveled over his involvement with multi-married drama magnet Victoria (Amelia Heinle). That relationship might be a bit too close to home for Olivia, since Victoria was once engaged to Liv's late brother-in-law Neil (Kristoff St. John)!

Plus, there's no way Olivia would approve of some of Nate's professional moves. She has to be disappointed Nate gave up being a surgeon to become a corporate raider. Surely she'd have some choice words for her son over his attempts to steal Devon's (Bryton James) company.

And Aunt Olivia wouldn't let Devon off lightly, either. Speaking of the brooding billionaire, the doc would have a long-held bone to pick with him over causing Nate's accident. She might also be upset that, just like Nate, he threw over his romantic partner for another Newman daughter.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) could also use her one-time BFF back in town. The chemist is currently rekindling her relationship with cheating ex Tucker (Trevor St. John), and there's no doubt that Liv would have plenty to say about that. Or maybe Ash would attempt to fix Liv up with Jack (Peter Bergman) in an attempt to run the much-loathed Diane (Susan Walters) out of town?

Genoa City clearly needs Olivia back. But if Tonya Williams isn't interested in a return engagement (or isn't available), who should recreate the popular role? Perhaps Days of Our Lives standout Vanessa Williams (ex-Valerie) might be interested.

Vanessa Williams

Would you like to see Dr. Olivia Barber back on Y&R? What would you like to see her get up to if she were to make her grand Genoa City return? Tell us what you think in the comments!