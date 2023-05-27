On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Cabin: Liam asks Hope to tell him she doesn’t have feelings for Thomas. He explains he was at Steffy’s to see Kelly and was frustrated. That’s when Steffy told him Hope has feelings for Thomas. He asks again, if it’s true.

Hope, again, doesn’t respond but defiantly asks if she’s accusing her because of Steffy. She’s feeling very ambushed and wants to know exactly what Steffy said. Liam says he didn’t believe what Steffy said and thinks there’s only friendship between her and Thomas. That being said, Steffy isn’t a gossip and has no motivation to target Hope or their marriage.

Hope contends targeting their marriage is exactly what Steffy’s doing. Liam thinks Hope is worried about Thomas’ “progress.” He then recounts the scene she walked in on at the office as Hope begins to cry.

He truly wants to believe her, but Hope’s silence speaks volumes. Liam thinks she may be in denial. Hope thinks it’s insulting that both he and Steffy know her feelings better than she does. She says she loves him, and hopes he believes it. Love isn’t the problem. This situation with Thomas is too much. There’s nothing which is going to convince him unless she stops working with Thomas.

Forrester Creations: Thomas recalls his last almost kiss with Hope when RJ arrives. He thinks to be that zoned out, Thomas must be thinking about a girl.

They snark about what girls RJ may be thinking about, and he coyly avoids the topic. He’s actually looking for Hope because she’s always with him. They review the recent, expedited path of Thomas 11.0 and how much it means to him to be the most amazing man he can.

RJ says he’s proud of Thomas, and they’re good as long as he doesn’t try to get him to be a designer. They head into talking about problematic Ridge. He’s good with Brooke. They both are stunned by their mothers’ new found friendship.

RJ is glad Thomas is getting along with Hope. He wants his brother and sister get along (when RJ makes this statement, the ick factor of this couple grows exponentially).

Beach House: Finn arrives home from work early and checks on the kids which allows Steffy time to flashback to her conversation with Liam.

Finn apologizes for being away from home at night. She understands he’s dedicated to his work. With that, they’ve exhausted all Finn-related topics and move on to her life. He rightfully assumes it can only be about Thomas and Hope. Steffy thinks Thomas is doing all the right things, but Hope needs to remember she’s married.

Finn is dismayed when Steffy tells him about revealing her suspicions to Liam.

Endings

Steffy couldn’t stay silent when Liam was going after Thomas. Finn thinks Steffy dropped a bomb on their marriage. She restates Liam deserved to know the truth.

Hope can’t believe he’s ordering her to stop working with Thomas. She says HFTF needs the both of them. Liam freaks out, but Hope is worried about her upcoming deadline. Liam can’t understand why she doesn’t see his upset is about their marriage and not her career.

Liam explodes reminding hope Thomas is the man who helped keep Beth away from them (YES!), and he can’t have him living rent free in his head anymore. Hope deflects saying he always trusts everyone else but her (Ugh, why are you making me root for Liam?!?!).

Liam says he’s always trusted Hope. This situation is the first time he’s been given a reason not to. He once again presents the question about whether or not she has feelings for Thomas. She lies to his face and says, “no.” They both end up in tears and an embrace.

