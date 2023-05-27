The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for May 29-June 2, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

A fashion show is on the horizon.

Taylor (Krista Allen) does everything she can to manipulate Deacon (Sean Kanan) into going after Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Hope (Annika Noelle) goes IN on Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood)

Brooke is stunned by Taylor’s behavior.

Charlie (Dick Christie) pops up at Forrester Creations.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) get cute.

Steffy protects those she believes are being wronged.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has a stunning revelation.

Deacon decides to give it a shot with Brooke.

Hope defends her feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Ridge realizes he’s responsible for the consequences of his own actions.

Brooke questions Deacon’s sudden behavioral shift.

Brooke is aghast by the scene which unfolds before her eyes.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) fills Hope in on the truth about his return to town.

Brooke is DONE.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments!