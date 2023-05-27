Skip to main content
Days of Our Lives Promo: Who’s The Daddy?

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of May 29-June 2, 2023


On this week’s Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Surprise: Bonnie heads to Chicago to see Mimi and pops in to surprise Sarah. Despite her best efforts, Sarah is unable to hide the fact she is VERY pregnant. Bonnie smiles when she deduces Xander must be the father. Meanwhile, Xander and Chloe are sharing their first kiss.

Suspicious Behavior: Sloan is swabbing something with a q-tip and placing it into a small bag. Eric wants to know what she and Nicole are up to. She quickly gives up the information of Nicole’s pregnancy.

Who’s The Daddy? EJ now knows the truth and demands Nicole tell him if he’s the father. Afterwards, Kayla calls to say THE RESULTS ARE IN!

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

