DiMera Living Room: Megan is thrilled to be back in the DiMera fold. Just then, EJ enters wondering who the hell she is. Megan introduces herself and says she has as much right to be there as he does. She’s a DiMera with claim to both the house and the family business. EJ thinks her claims are a stretch since she’s been presumed dead for decades. Megan assumes the DiMera lawyers, her lawyers, will be able to work it out. In addition, she’s heard about the fight between EJ and Stefan. She assumes EJ will need his vote. With that, he offers his sister champagne. They toast her return to Salem. Megan recognizes Stefano’s special reserve. She wonders where the remainder of the brood is. EJ says they should all be home for dinner soon.

EJ chats with Stefano’s portrait about Megan’s return. Just then, Stefan and Gabi enter with Kristen in tow. She explains she’s been invited to move back in. Megan enters and everyone makes introductions. Before they can dine, EJ wants to make sure Tony can attend this bizarre event.

Horton Square: Stefan and Gabi are celebrating in the square when Kristen approaches. She announces she’s a free woman. Kristen also overheard their wedding plans and offers to vouch for them on their special day. Gabi has no time for her foolishness.

Gabi goes IN on Kristen about working with Li to keep her and Stefan apart. He quickly reminds Gabi not to make an enemy of Kristen. She is his sister, but more importantly, they need her vote. Gabi tries to make nice and offers Kristen champagne. She quickly back pedals and blames Li for everything. Kristen says they can make everything better by taking her home with them. Kristen has no friends and isn’t welcome at the penthouse with Rachel. With that, they head home.

Penthouse: Brady is annoyed with Kristen’s surprise arrival. Marlena validates his feelings, but knows he will always do what’s best for Rachel. He understands he will have to deal with Kristen for the all the days of his life. Just then, Eric arrives with news Sloan has been cleared of all charges associated with Paulina and Chanel. He goes on to tell them about Sloan’s brother, Colin.

Marlena white knuckles it as she tries to support Eric. He wants her and John to go to dinner with him and Sloan. Eric invites Brady to join but he doesn’t want to be a fifth wheel. He relents and agrees to attend the dinner. With that, Eric exits to find Sloan.

University Hospital: Anna calls Nicole to check on her and if she picked up the prenatal vitamins. Anna assures her no one will hear about the pregnancy from her. Just then, Tony arrives. Sloan sees Nicole and loudly asks about prenatal vitamins. Nicole freaks and Sloan deduces the pregnancy is still a secret. Nicole switches topics to cast blame on Sloan for her brother’s actions. They begin to argue when Kayla arrives and Sloan begs off.

Kayla updates Sloan on Abe’s condition but is more curious about her fight with Sloan. Nicole updates her about Sloan’s knowledge of the pregnancy. Kayla says they can get an accurate picture of paternity next week. Nicole doesn’t want anyone to know, but Kayla thinks that’s going to be a problem. To preform the test, Kayla needs a cheek swab from either Eric or EJ. Kayla delivers the DNA kit and exits just as Sloan returns. Nicole explains she has to get a cheek swab from either Eric or EJ. With that, they begin to plot. Sloan offers to get a sample from Eric - he’s a sound sleeper.

The Bistro: Anna begs off quickly and Tony wonders why he was being referred to as a waiter. Further, he’d like to know with whom she was chatting. Tony knows Anna too well and did overhear the part about keeping the pregnancy a secret. Anna says it was a surprise when she got the news SHE is pregnant.

Tony is rightfully shocked. Anna admits she was also shocked as the possibility of her conceiving hadn’t been a possibility for a long, long, long time. She immediately pivots and said she found out from Dr. Rolf. She offered to be his guinea pig for a fertility treatment he was working on (Well played, Anna!).

Tony thinks the news is wonderful! Anna tries to toast the blessed event, and Tony reminds her she needs to be sober for nine months… maybe longer since she will clearly be breast feeding. He goes on to say she will need to go cold turkey with caffeine, and he’ll get Harold to rid the house of all the soft cheeses. Further, Tony wants to be at all her appointments with the obstetrician. In the meantime, he thinks it’s time to empty the wine cellar (LH’s facial expressions are GOLD). As he watches his beloved, Tony says unless he wants her to throw out all the wine, she will tell him who is pregnant. She refuses to tell him and he quickly deduces it’s Nicole.

Anna pleads with Tony to keep the secret, and explains Nicole doesn’t know who the father is. Tony understands but she needs to appreciate his loyalty to EJ. Anna wants him to keep it under his hat until the paternity results are in. Just then, Tony gets a call from EJ and Anna takes a giant gulp of wine. He tells Anna they are due at a celebratory dinner party.

DiMera Mansion: Tony and Anna arrive home. Kristen runs and hugs Tony and icily greets Anna. Just then, Megan enters much to Anna’s surprise (there’s funny banter from Gabi about Megan not even being in the top 10 of DiMera’s returning from the dead). Tony asks EJ why they are throwing a dinner party for ex-con DiMeras. EJ clues him on the need for votes as Kristen and Megan plot by the bar.

Kristen calls Brady to let him know she’s staying at the DiMera mansion. He fills Marlena in on her new locale.

EJ calls the family together for a toast which Stefan hijacks. He toasts Kristen’s return to the fold. EJ toasts their other sister, Megan Hathaway. She steps up and says it’s time for her to claim the family name. Megan is now a DiMera completely and entirely. Tony steps up as he has something to say.

Sloan knows Nicole doesn’t like asking her for help but she’s in a bind. They can both try to get cheek swabs. Sloan suggests the alternative is for Nicole to come clean. That being said, she is in need of Eric’s support right now. Nicole acknowledges EJ would lose it if he thought she was carrying Eric’s child. With that, they make a deal to work together - just as Eric arrives.

