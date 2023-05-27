On today’s General Hospital recap: Ned is still upset Olivia and Drew don't believe he wasn't the whistle blower. Ned says while he said he'd consider it, he never followed through with the threat. Brook Lynn steps in to stop the arguing, reminding them Willow has her transplant today.

Brook Lynn surprises everyone by mentioning going back to work at Deception. Drew wonders why she's giving up the music business, and Brook Lynn says she has more freedom to write music. Alone with Brook Lynn, Drew tries to get information on Tracy. He thinks Brook Lynn owes Tracy for something, but Tracy interrupts before she can say anything.

Alone, Ned tries again to convince Olivia he's not the whistleblower. He says he'll prove it to her so he can be the man she loves and trusts.

Sonny wants Carly to give Drew up to the Feds but she refuses. Josslyn stops by after Sonny leaves, Carly tells her about his engagement. Josslyn isn't happy, but Carly says they all need a clean break. Josslyn tells Carly about wanting Sonny to fire Dex. She goes on to tell her about her fight with Michael about dating Dex.

Nina can't get any information from the hospital over the phone about Willow's condition. Diane stops by so Nina asks if they can get past their differences and get along. Nina, weirdly, gets personal with Diane, and asks why there isn't someone special in her life. Diane reminds Nina they aren't friends and shouldn't be asking personal questions.

Sonny gets home and tells Nina that Carly is being pressured to turn on him, but she won't do it. Nina worries Carly will be tempted if the Feds make her choose between her kids and Sonny.

Diane and Sonny discuss the case. She says while the tip was anonymous, most people think it was Ned. Sonny doesn't understand why Ned would do it so long after the fact. He believes the Feds are after him and using Carly to do it. Sonny asks her to check with Robert since he has ties to the Feds via the WSB.

Olivia meets with Nina, spots the ring and offers her congratulations. Olivia mentions things being strained between her and Carly because of Ned. Olivia says she doesn't know who did it if it wasn't Ned. Nina says she's heard that the government might use Carly and Drew to get to Sonny.

Anna worries about Holly going radio silent but Robert tells her they decided to leave the past behind, so she left. Anna says Holly did him a favor by allowing him to have something with Diane.

Michael brings the kids to the hospital for a visit with Willow. Sasha shows up and offers to take the kids so Michael can have some time alone with Willow.

Willow tells Sasha she's heard people call out to their mothers on their deathbeds but wonders who that is for her. Sasha tells her not to think about death, but to think about Michael and the kids.

Carly and Josslyn have a chance to talk to Willow. Sonny gets to the hospital to wait with the others as Willow's bone marrow transplant starts.

