The Young and the Restless Recap for May 26, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chance comes to check in on Sharon. She doesn’t want to tell him everything, but reports about a man who went to prison years ago. He tormented her and some other folks. She thinks he may be trying to reach out to her. Nicholas and Sharon would like him to do some digging. Chance asks for a name…

At the GCAC, a man heads to the bar. An employee walks over and hands him a key card. She calls him, “Mr. Kirsten.” He smiles and says, “please, call me Cameron.” He walks into the middle of the room and smiles…

Next week:

Nate asks Victor if they’re meeting about business or if he’s about to be roasted.

Chance tells Sharon and Nicholas he has news about Cameron Kirsten, and it’s not great…

Cameron encounters Faith in the park.

