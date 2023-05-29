Skip to main content
IMG_2164
image caption
Annika Noelle, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Tells Steffy to Mind Her Own Business

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for May 29, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is going IN on Steffy about meddling in her marriage. She says she’s happy Thomas has become a good father and has returned to work on Hope For The Future. However, that’s it. There’s nothing else going on. Steffy thinks Hope isn’t being honest with herself. Hope interrupts recounting her conversation of love and devotion with Liam. She goes on to say she never has nor ever will be interested in Thomas. Further, she and Liam deserve a chance to be happy. She tells Hope to stay out of her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Gaslights Liam

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2766
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Warns Steffy to Focus on Her Own Marriage

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0981
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Tells Steffy She's Taken Control of Her Life

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2024
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Begs Steffy to Keep Her Suspicions From Liam

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2007
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Confronts Hope About Thomas

By Joshua BaldwinComment