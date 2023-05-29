On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is going IN on Steffy about meddling in her marriage. She says she’s happy Thomas has become a good father and has returned to work on Hope For The Future. However, that’s it. There’s nothing else going on. Steffy thinks Hope isn’t being honest with herself. Hope interrupts recounting her conversation of love and devotion with Liam. She goes on to say she never has nor ever will be interested in Thomas. Further, she and Liam deserve a chance to be happy. She tells Hope to stay out of her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Gaslights Liam

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!