On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro: Leo approaches as Johnny is awaiting Wendy. He asks about his latest family drama with Kristen and Megan being released from prison. Johnny is clearly surprised by this turn of events. Just then, Wendy arrives much to Leo’s surprise. Leo says his sources tell him she’s been in Seattle with Tripp. He wonders if she’s trying to double dip in Salem’s dating pool. Wendy threatens to hack into all Leo’s accounts if he dares to print anything. Leo understands why she’s torn. As he goes on about Tripp’s assets, Johnny pushes him out the door.

Wendy and Johnny have a seat and debrief. Wendy says she would understand if her dating both him and Tripp became too much. Johnny says he won’t give up without a fight. He goes on to say Leo did remind him he needs to jump start his career. Wendy thinks he should film a documentary on the DiMera family. Johnny thinks he might be better off focusing on her family. In his version of the story, Wendy picks him as her official man.

DiMera Living Room: Tony says he wants to toast EJ’s job as CEO of DiMera. Stefan argues and Tony reminds everyone EJ was in charge for quite a while before Stefan’s promotion. Megan and Kristen find Tony’s words as quite an endorsement. Kristen thinks Tony should quiet down, and Anna takes him into the foyer. Megan and Kristen have a giggle over “Anna the drama queen.”

DiMera Foyer: Tony tries to tell Anna he had no intention of outing Nicole’s pregnancy. He was trying to help EJ get the votes to remain CEO. She apologizes but is freaked out Tony is now in on the secret. Just then, EJ joins them and wonders what they’re discussing. They deflect by returning to the topic of EJ remaining as CEO. EJ thanks Tony for always having his back. After EJ re-enters the room, Anna reminds Tony they need to keep quiet about Nicole’s pregnancy unless they know they’re alone. Just then, Nicole enters.

Anna explains how she didn’t mean to tell Tony but he’s agreed to keep quiet. Nicole explains the upcoming paternity test but that she will tell after she has the results. Nicole asks for help with getting a DNA sample from EJ. Anna pulls out her sleeping pills and says they will knock EJ out so she can swab his cheek.

DiMera Living Room: Stefan and Gabi try to warm up to Megan by downing EJ. In this little history lesson, Gabi reminds everyone Tony is actually the gardener’s son and not actually a full DiMera. Gabi also goes into the sordid history of Stefano’s brood and their “relationships.” We get a mention of Tony and Renee, as well as, Tony’s engagement to Kristen and her marriage to Andre. Kristen explains to Megan everything was arranged by Stefano - which Megan seems to understand. Gabi tries to save the conversation saying they would love to work with Kristen and Megan, but to do so, Stefan needs to continue as CEO of DiMera.

Megan is all for what’s best for the company. That being said, she wants to know what Gabi and Stefan can do for her. As Gabi and Stefan say they will support her return to the family, EJ re-enters reminding Megan not to buy what they’re selling. In fact, EJ says he’s willing to turn over the master suite to her to make up for her time in Statesville. Kristen is peeved, but EJ reminds her Megan has seniority. Kristen says she wouldn’t have accepted since he stabbed her in the back. Megan sits back and takes all the family drama in with a smile on her face.

Megan asks Kristen how EJ stabbed her in the back. Kristen tells the story of reviving EJ from a deadly shooting only to be stabbed in the back when she needed his help. EJ gets in Kristen’s face and all but tells her to shut her pie hold. Stefan and Gabi join the party saying EJ has a history of turning his back on all his siblings. They all tell Megan to be careful trusting EJ.

Megan decides to pick a different bedroom so as to keep herself neutral. Kristen takes her arm and offers a tour of the house so they can pick their rooms… or suites. They exit to the foyer where Kristen introduces Megan to Nicole and then they exit up the stairs.

DiMera Bedroom: Nicole and EJ discuss the horror show of Megan and Kristen. He’s beside himself and Nicole, opportunistically, asks if he’ll be able to sleep. With that, she pulls Anna’s pills out of her bag. EJ is skeptical but agrees to take them.

University Hospital: Eric asks Sloan and Nicole what they’re discussing and what’s so important about the box. Sloan says it’s a medical test kit. Nicole follows up saying it’s a test for a virus. Everyone who’s been at the hospital must be tested (nice play). Sloan declines the offer but says Eric should take the test. Nicole offers to run the swab straight to the lab. Eric insists Sloan take the test so she can continue visiting her brother. With that, he exits.

Sloan and Nicole go back to plotting. Sloan has no idea how to get a cheek swab from someone who doesn’t no the reason why. She says she’ll still help since her boyfriend could be Nicole’s “baby daddy.”

Sloan’s Digs: Eric is folding towels when Sloan returns. She says the hospital cancelled visiting hours until tomorrow. Sloan thanks him for being so supportive of all she’s going through. With that, she tells Eric she will be defending Colin. Eric admits he overheard her saying as much yesterday. He knows about troublesome siblings and admires her loyalty. She is genuinely grateful for his loyalty, especially with the decimation of her family. Sloan looks at Eric and tells him, “I love you.” Eric responds with the same and sweeps her off to show her just how much.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Nicole And Sloan Declare a Temporary Truce

Endings

Johnny walks Wendy to her door and they discuss their evening. She wishes he wouldn’t think of their date as part of a competition with Tripp. Johnny agrees but then kisses her in hopes it will sway her decision. She agrees to put it in his plus column.

Gabi and Stefan are chatting about the evening’s events. If things continue to go this well, they will have the votes for Stefan to be sole CEO of DiMera.

Kristen and Megan are back in the living room. Kristen thinks it’s flattering to be courted by their brothers. Megan thinks it’s chauvinistic to think no one else is capable of running the company. Megan thinks Kristen is catching on quickly and they toast the shift in thinking.

Eric is sleeping through the afterglow of his love session with Sloan. She quickly pulls the paternity swab from her purse and sits on the edge of the bed.

EJ is about to take the sleeping pills when he gets a call from Mr. Shin. A potential investor is about to back out and he needs to take the jet to Chicago - tonight. With that, he exits… much to Nicole’s chagrin. Sloan calls Nicole and says she’s gotten the sample from Eric. Nicole rubs her belly and says soon they will know, “who’s the daddy.”

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!