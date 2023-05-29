On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane is chatting with Billy in the Abbott living room. She tells him the person who laughs last laughs loudest. Billy wonders if Diane has a judge in her pocket. She quickly corrects him saying she has the truth in her back pocket. Billy gets fresh saying everyone in prison has the same story. What does she know that other folks don’t? Diane only says her lawyers will clear her name for Phyllis’ murder… they have to because her future with Jack is on the line.

Christine is astounded to learn from Chance how Phyllis and Jeremy planned this entire scenario. They planted all the evidence to frame Diane and let the entire town grieve for Phyllis. She thinks the firestorm they created is reprehensible. Chance confirms with her that she believes the evidence. Christine says Phyllis has no clue the hell she’s unleashed.

